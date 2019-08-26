Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Insider Nicolas Aubert Sells 7,592 Shares

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLTW traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.93.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,787,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,567 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,702,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,841,000 after purchasing an additional 729,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2,810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,797,000 after purchasing an additional 724,950 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 600,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,189,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 556,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

