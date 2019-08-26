Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WGO. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $22,273,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $10,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.