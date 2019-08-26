WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 1,377.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $7,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $341,000.

