WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.09, approximately 1,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund by 47.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $4,047,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 337,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period.

