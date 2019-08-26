Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,582.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $28,582.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $10,212.22 or 0.99451744 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025312 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00154411 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004228 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036008 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 563 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

