WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of WSFS opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $3,307,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,906,000 after buying an additional 695,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

