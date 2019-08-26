X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading 0.4% Higher

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74, 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.