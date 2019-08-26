Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 8.4% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93, 244,745 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 108,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 1,050.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.14% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics. The company's lead investigational product candidate is oncology therapeutic XBIO-101 (sodium cridanimod) for the treatment of progesterone resistant endometrial cancer.

