Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xerox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 454,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after buying an additional 647,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 1,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Xerox by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.74. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

