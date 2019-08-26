Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $4.27. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $609.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,586 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

