Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.63. 545,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,537. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research cut Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,879. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

