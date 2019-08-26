Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.96. CSX reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 64,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. CSX has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

