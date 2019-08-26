Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,391.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koppers by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Koppers by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market cap of $561.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. Koppers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

