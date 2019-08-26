Zacks: Analysts Expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.31. AlarmCom posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. First Analysis lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

In related news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $62,803.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,609,000 after purchasing an additional 161,884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,012,000 after buying an additional 165,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.30. 314,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,604. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

