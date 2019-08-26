Zacks: Analysts Expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. Azul reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Azul’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AZUL. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Azul and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.51.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 475,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

