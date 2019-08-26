Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce sales of $155.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.68 million and the lowest is $152.11 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $589.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.83 million to $604.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $708.72 million, with estimates ranging from $698.20 million to $719.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.82 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Diamond S Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. bought 20,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Fogarty bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 764.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 1,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.