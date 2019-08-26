Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. FMC posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in FMC by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in FMC by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. FMC has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

