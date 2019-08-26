Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $150.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $181.50 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $145.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $798.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.15 million to $934.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $951.62 million, with estimates ranging from $641.54 million to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 93,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,284 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

