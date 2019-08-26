Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to post sales of $205.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.21 million and the highest is $207.29 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $186.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $814.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.89 million to $818.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $875.77 million, with estimates ranging from $844.60 million to $906.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

KRC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,260. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

