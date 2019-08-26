Zacks: Analysts Expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will announce $218.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.30 million. Macerich posted sales of $217.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $880.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.15 million to $932.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $903.23 million, with estimates ranging from $839.00 million to $988.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

MAC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.04. 1,216,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,041. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $111,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 95,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,204. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 183.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 1,253.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter worth about $62,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 50.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

