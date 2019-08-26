Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $750.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $97.68. 306,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $126.17.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $236,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.70 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

