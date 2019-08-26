Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.87. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $260,331.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Materion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 131,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Materion has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.