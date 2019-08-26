Zacks: Analysts Expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report sales of $88.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.67 million. TrueCar posted sales of $93.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $352.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.17 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $377.27 million, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $390.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price target on TrueCar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $41,489.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. UBS Group AG grew its position in TrueCar by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,405,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 759,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $393.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

