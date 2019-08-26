Zacks: Analysts Set $5.00 Price Target for Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 104 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,016. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

