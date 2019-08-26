Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. BCE reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis increased its position in BCE by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 175,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 1,843.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 103,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in BCE by 613.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 200,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 172,167 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.17. 11,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.