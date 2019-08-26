Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. CoreSite Realty also reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,393.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $672,337.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,182.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,795 shares of company stock valued at $90,404,100 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.75. 4,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average is $110.49.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.