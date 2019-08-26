Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,864. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,098,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,929,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.