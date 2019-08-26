Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.19. Timken reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

TKR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. Timken has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,209,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 577,669 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 422,019 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,352,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,599,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 392,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

