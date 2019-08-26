Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $852.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce sales of $852.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.59 million and the lowest is $842.60 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $801.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $825.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.22.

VAR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,071. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.19.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $1,710,541.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,368.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $163,335.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,531.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $9,749,453. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

