Zacks: Brokerages Expect Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will post sales of $734.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $732.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.00 million. Legg Mason reported sales of $758.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 8,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,048. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 19.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

