Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,595,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 318.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

