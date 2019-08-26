Zacks Investment Research Lowers VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

