Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $46.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.91 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 33 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.73. 1,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,128. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

