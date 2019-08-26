Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Coinone, Bithumb and Ethfinex. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $72.81 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01291931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinhub, OOOBTC, Zebpay, DEx.top, UEX, Hotbit, DDEX, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, BitMart, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, BiteBTC, Bithumb, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Upbit, Coinone, BitForex, Korbit, FCoin, HitBTC, DragonEX, GOPAX, WazirX, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

