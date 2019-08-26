Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 332,366 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 646,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zion Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,863 shares during the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

