-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,695 shares in the company, valued at $118,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sam L. Barker acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

