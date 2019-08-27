$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.69. 3,626,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,301,071. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,670 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,898,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

