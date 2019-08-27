$0.31 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422,789 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,972,000 after acquiring an additional 814,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

FFIN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 505,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.