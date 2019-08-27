$0.31 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422,789 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,972,000 after acquiring an additional 814,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

FFIN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 505,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

