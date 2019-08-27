0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Down 8.2% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.05043091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,924,800 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.