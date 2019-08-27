$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.27.

American Tower stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.91. 57,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,392. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.06. American Tower has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $231.64.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,927,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

