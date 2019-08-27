$114.15 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to post sales of $114.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $110.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $423.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $425.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.32 million, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $491.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $872,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William George sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,090 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.05. 3,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,687. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

