170,993 Shares in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Bought by Southside Capital LLC

Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Southside Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4,273.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $216,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $42,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 84,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.49 per share, with a total value of $1,991,952.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price target on i3 Verticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

