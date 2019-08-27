1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 127,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other 1st Source news, Director John Afleck-Graves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.34 per share, with a total value of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in 1st Source by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

1st Source stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. 38,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

