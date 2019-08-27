2,197 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 376,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 212,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

IGV traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,711 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.97. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

