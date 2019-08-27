3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 11,164,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after buying an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $155.75. 2,281,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,327. 3M has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

