3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 106,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

