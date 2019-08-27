4,000 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 161,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,075. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

