$541.04 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report $541.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $558.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakmont Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 53,380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

