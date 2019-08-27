5,767 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,602. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $120.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

