6,840 Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 640.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 514,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,893. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.